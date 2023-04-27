FILER — Larry Dean Deitrick, 73, of Filer died at home from cancer, with his wife and daughter by his side.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuenralchapel.com.