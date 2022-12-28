TWIN FALLS — Larry D. Fennewald, 66, of Twin Falls, passed away in Twin Falls on Dec.7, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, ID 83301 on December 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.