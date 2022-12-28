 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larry D. Fennewald

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Larry D. Fennewald, 66, of Twin Falls, passed away in Twin Falls on Dec.7, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, ID 83301 on December 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

China and Russia perform joint military operation drills in the East China Sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News