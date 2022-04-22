 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
L. Marlene Nelson

L. Marlene Nelson

TWIN FALLS - L. Marlene Nelson , 78 of Twin Falls, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Deceased Residence. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 27th, 2022 at St. Edward's Catholic Church 161 6th Ave. E. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 with Rosary at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.

