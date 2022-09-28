 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenneth "Lynn" Johnson

DIETRICH—Kenneth “Lynn” Johnson, 84, of Dietrich passed away September 26, 2022. Funeral service will be held at Noon, with a viewing beginning at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dietrich Ward, Dietrich, Idaho. Grave dedication will conclude at the Dietrich Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lynn’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

