TWIN FALLS — Kenneth Frank Ling, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away July 3, 2023, in Twin Falls at Grace Assisted Living Center. Service will be held in his honor at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. To leave online condolences and a full obituary, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.