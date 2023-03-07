TWIN FALLS — Kelly Lee Thompson, 61, of Twin Falls passed away on March 2, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Friday March 10, 2023 at 11:00 am at Amazing Grace Fellowship in Twin Falls with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosena Funeral Home.
