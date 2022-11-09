JEROME — Keith Werner Lierman, 82, of Jerome passed away November 1, 2022. A Celebration of Keith’s life will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, November 11, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. E, Twin Falls, followed by a luncheon. A private interment will take place at Clover Lutheran Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Keith’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.