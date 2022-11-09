JEROME — Keith Werner Lierman, 82, of Jerome passed away November 1, 2022. A Celebration of Keith’s life will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, November 11, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. E, Twin Falls, followed by a luncheon. A private interment will take place at Clover Lutheran Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Keith’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.