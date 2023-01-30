 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keith Gordon Spiers

Keith Gordon Spiers, 79, of Adrian, Oregon, died Monday, January 23, 2023. A viewing will be held 9:30 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m., at Dakan Funeral Chapel, 504 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell, ID; www.dakanfuneralchapel.com.

