HAGERMAN — Kathy Kolman, 64, of Hagerman, passed away on May 21, 2022 at home surrounded by her family after a short illness.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Hagerman. Services will conclude at the church. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.