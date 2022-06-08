HAGERMAN — Kathy Kolman, 64, of Hagerman, passed away on May 21, 2022 at home surrounded by her family after a short illness.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Hagerman. Services will conclude at the church. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.