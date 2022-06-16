 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kathy Carrizales

BUHL — Kathy Carrizales, 62, of Buhl, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at a Boise hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar Street, Buhl, with a viewing starting one hour prior to service.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Kathy’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

