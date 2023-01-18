FILER — Katharina Reichert Baikie, 75, of Filer, Idaho passed away January 12, 2023 at her home. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For an obituary and further information please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
