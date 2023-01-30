HEYBURN—Kathaleen R. Bailey, 80, of Heyburn passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Heyburn Ward Chapel 301 South 500 West Heyburn, Idaho. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Heyburn Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.