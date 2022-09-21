 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Karl Eugene Strout

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Karl Eugene Strout, 70, of Twin Falls, passed away Sept. 17, 2022, at his home in Twin Falls. Graveside services will be held Mon. Sept. 26, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences please go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Buy Beer, Give Gear fundraiser

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News