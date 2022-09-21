TWIN FALLS — Karl Eugene Strout, 70, of Twin Falls, passed away Sept. 17, 2022, at his home in Twin Falls. Graveside services will be held Mon. Sept. 26, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences please go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.