 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Karen Arlene "Tisty" Patterson

  • 0

CAREY — Karen Arlene "Tisty" Patterson, 83, of Carey, passed away at home of natural causes on Thursday, May 5, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Carey, ID at 11 AM with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 prior to the service. Bella Vida Funeral Home, Garden City. 208-250-1852

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: Ex-Jail Official, Inmate She Helped Escape Caught In Indiana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News