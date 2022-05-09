CAREY — Karen Arlene "Tisty" Patterson, 83, of Carey, passed away at home of natural causes on Thursday, May 5, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Carey, ID at 11 AM with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 prior to the service. Bella Vida Funeral Home, Garden City. 208-250-1852