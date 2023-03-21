Justin Nicholls
RUPERT - Justin Nicholls, 33, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at his home. The funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2023 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. Burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn following the funeral. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
