Justin David Beneitez Jr.

FILER — Justin David Benitez Jr., 27, of Filer passed away June 20, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Filer Baptist Church, 254 Highway 30, Filer, Idaho 83328.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Justin’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

