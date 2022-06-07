 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Julie Isabel Martinez

BUHL - Julie Isabel Martinez, 20, of Buhl, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at a Boise hospital.

A viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30p.m., Wednesday June 8, 2022, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl, with a funeral service starting at 6:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Julie's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

