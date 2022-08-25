 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judy Schierman

Entering the world, the day before Halloween in 1934, Judy Karen Freytag lived a life defined by challenge during her youth, followed by success, abundant love and friendship in adulthood.

A Vigil and Celebration of Life will take place at 7:00 p.m, Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome. A Funeral Mass and inurnment will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m, Monday, August 29, 2022 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave., East Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Judy’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

