Judy Ona Urrutia

JEROME — Judy Ona Urrutia, 76, of Jerome passed away August 14, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave. E, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Judy’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

