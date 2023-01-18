Judy “Jude” Greif
HAGERMAN—Judy “Jude” Greif, 68, of Hagerman, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023 at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St. Buhl. A graveside will conclude at West End Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family of Judy’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
