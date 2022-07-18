TWIN FALLS — Joyce Gentry, 82 of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday July 14, 2022 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday July 20, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home Community Room.
TWIN FALLS — Joyce Gentry, 82 of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday July 14, 2022 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday July 20, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home Community Room.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.