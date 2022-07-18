 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joyce Gentry

TWIN FALLS — Joyce Gentry, 82 of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday July 14, 2022 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday July 20, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home Community Room.

