HAGERMAN — Joseph “Joey” Bokma, 51, of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at a local hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 22, 2022 at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr. North, Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Joey’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.