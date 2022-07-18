 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joseph 'Joey' Bokma

  • 0

HAGERMAN — Joseph “Joey” Bokma, 51, of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at a local hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 22, 2022 at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr. North, Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Joey’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

London zoo penguins lay low as UK temperatures soar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News