It is with great sorrow we announce the death of John Russell Weston, Jr.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m., until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln, Jerome. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Jerome Stake Center, 26 N. Tiger Drive, Jerome. A graveside service with full military honors will conclude at the Jerome Cemetery.