John Osborne Koontz Jr.

TWIN FALLS — John Osborne Koontz Jr., age 90, passed away June 3, 2022 in Twin Falls, Idaho. A Celebration of John’s Life will be held Monday, July 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Cremtory, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls with Pastor John Martinez officiating. Full Military Honors will be given. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on John’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

