TWIN FALLS — John Joseph Waynetska III, 62, of Twin Falls, passed away in Harney, Oregon, on Dec. 11, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, ID 83301 on January 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.