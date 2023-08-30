TWIN FALLS — John J. Hurley, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away on Sunday August 27, 2023 at St. Luke's Magic Valley. A rosary will be held at St. Edwards Catholic Church on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7pm. A memorial mass will be held on Friday September 1, 2023 at 10:00am at St. Edwards Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.