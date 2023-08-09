TWIN FALLS — John Grannis, age 70, formerly of Lima, Ohio, and Santa Clarita, California, passed peacefully and into the arms of Jesus on July 31, 2023, in Twin Falls, ID after a series of health challenges.

A viewing for friends and family will be held Monday, August 14, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed immediately by the service at 11:45 a.m. at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Dr. N, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Interment will be in Ohio at a later date.