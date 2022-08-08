 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johanna LaVerne Warnock

  • 0

BUHL — Johanna LaVerne Warnock, 94, of Buhl passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at her home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 11, 2022 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Johanna’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

France ponders options for beluga whale in Seine river

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News