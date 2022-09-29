MURRAY — John Joseph “Joe” Reeder, 43, of Murray, Utah, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away Sept. 25, 2022 in Murray. Graveside services will be Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. To view a full obituary and leave online condolences, please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.