BUHL — JoAnn Morgan Nebeker, 89, of Buhl, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at her home. A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main Street Buhl.

A funeral service will be held at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Interment will be held at Willard City Cemetery, 470 North Main Street, Willard, Utah 84340. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family, as well as the full obituary can be read on JoAnn’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.