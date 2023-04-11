JEROME – Jimmie Mack Fletcher, 69, of Jerome, passed away April 9, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 E Elm Street, Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jimmie’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.