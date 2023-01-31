 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jetta Alene Prentiss

JEROME — Jetta Alene Garrison Studyvin Prentiss, 96, of Jerome passed away at her home on January 25, 2023.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 E. Aveune B, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, with a viewing beginning at 9:00 am, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 E. Avenue B. Jerome. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jetta's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

