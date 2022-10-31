 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jerry Irvin Sherrets

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Jerry Irvin Sherrets, 83, of Twin Falls passed away October 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Friends may call on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, ID.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday November 5, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave E., Twin Falls, ID. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why scientists think famous geyser Old Faithful might shut off again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News