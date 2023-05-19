Jerome R. Leroy Turpin, 90, of Jerome died December 22, 2022. A Celebration of LeRoy's Life will be held from 12:00 Noon until 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Turpin Family Home, 607 5th Ave W, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared on LeRoy's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.