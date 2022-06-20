 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeffre Darrell Johnson

HAZELTON – Jeffre Darrell Johnson, 81, of Hazelton, passed away June 16, 2022. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Hazelton Cemetery, 1980 East 850 South, Hazelton. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jeffre's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

