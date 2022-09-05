 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeffery Michael Gonzales

Jeffery Michael Gonzales passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Huntsman Cancer Institute from a rare bone cancer called Ewing’s Sarcoma.

A viewing is being held at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301, on September 9, 2022, from 6 pm-8 pm.

Funeral services will be held at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301, on Saturday September 10, 2022, at 10 am followed by the burial at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. You may leave condolences at whitereynoldschapel.com.

