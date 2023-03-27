KUNA — Jayson Theodore Ashcroft, 35, of Kuna, ID formerly of Twin Falls, passed away suddenly at his home in Kuna. Funeral Services will be Sat., April 1, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls, with a viewing from 11:00 am to 12:00 Noon. To leave online condolences and obituary, please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.