FILER — Jay Allen Moyle, of Filer, passed away July 20, 2023, at the age of 90, with his irrigation boots on changing water on the farm in Filer that he and Barbara started in 1966.
Friends and family may visit with the family at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls on Wednesday July 26, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive North, Twin Falls, on Thursday July 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Burial with military honors will follow the services at 3:00 PM at Paul Cemetery in Paul, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online in Jay’s tribute page at https://www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.