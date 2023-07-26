FILER — Jay Allen Moyle, of Filer, passed away July 20, 2023, at the age of 90, with his irrigation boots on changing water on the farm in Filer that he and Barbara started in 1966.

Friends and family may visit with the family at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls on Wednesday July 26, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive North, Twin Falls, on Thursday July 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Burial with military honors will follow the services at 3:00 PM at Paul Cemetery in Paul, Idaho.