BUHL — Janice Rae Brinkman, 79, of Buhl passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at her home. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m, Monday, September 26, 2022 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Janice’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.