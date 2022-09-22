BUHL — Janice Rae Brinkman, 79, of Buhl passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at her home. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m, Monday, September 26, 2022 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Janice’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.