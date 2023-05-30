TWIN FALLS — Janice Allene Luker, 80, of Twin Falls passed away May 27, 2023 at a local care center in Twin Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences and for a full obituary, please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
