TWIN FALLS — Janice Allene Luker, 80, of Twin Falls passed away May 27, 2023 at a local care center in Twin Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences and for a full obituary, please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.