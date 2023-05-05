TWIN FALLS — James O. “Jim” White, 76, former longtime resident of Twin Falls, passed away May 4, 2023 at a care center in Boise, Idaho. Memorial Services with Military Honors will be Wed., May 10, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. To read the obituary and leave online condolences go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.