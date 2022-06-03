TWIN FALLS — James Elmo Lee Jr., 83, of Twin Falls died on June 1, 2022 in his home. A funeral service will be held on Monday June 6, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 847 Eastland Dr Twin Falls, Idaho at 2:00p.m. A viewing will be held before the service beginning at 1:00p.m. at the same location. A graveside will be held following the service at Twin Falls Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.