BUHL—James A. Hollon, 21, of Buhl, ID, passed away due to injuries received in a motorcycle accident in Buhl on April 10, 2023. A Celebration of his Life will be held Monday, April 17, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. To leave online condolences and a read the obituary please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.