TWIN FALLS — Jadyn Annalise McFarling, 14, of Twin Falls passed away August 10, 2022.
A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Life Church of Magic Valley, 425 E. Nez Perce Ave., Jerome.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jadyn’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
