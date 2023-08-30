BUHL — Iziah H. Rodriguez, 24, of Buhl died Saturday, August 26, 2023. A viewing will be held Friday, September 1, 2023, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. N., Buhl, Idaho 83316. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel with viewing one hour prior to service. A graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery in Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Iziah's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.