BUHL—Irvin “Dale” Carlton, 89, of Buhl passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at a local care facility. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Castleford United Methodist Church, 303 Elm St. Castleford, Idaho 83321. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dale’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.