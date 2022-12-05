 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Irvin "Dale" Carlton

  • 0

BUHL—Irvin “Dale” Carlton, 89, of Buhl passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at a local care facility. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Castleford United Methodist Church, 303 Elm St. Castleford, Idaho 83321. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dale’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in, Russia will only sell at market price

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News