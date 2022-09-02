IDAHO FALLS — Iris C. Perry of Idaho Falls, passed away Aug. 25, 2022 in Twin Falls. A Memorial Service will be held Fri. Sept. 9, 2022 at 11 AM at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Ave. in Twin Falls. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com