 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iris C. Perry

  • 0

IDAHO FALLS — Iris C. Perry of Idaho Falls, passed away Aug. 25, 2022 in Twin Falls. A Memorial Service will be held Fri. Sept. 9, 2022 at 11 AM at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Ave. in Twin Falls. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News