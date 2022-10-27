RUPERT - Ilse Schoepp, 82, of Rupert, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at her home. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Hansen Mortuary followed by the funeral service, also at the mortuary. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.