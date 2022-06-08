TWIN FALLS—Ilene Marie Hall (Williamson), 81, of Twin Falls, passed away, Monday, June 6, 2022 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.