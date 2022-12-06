TWIN FALLS — Howard Thad Scholes, 85, of Twin Falls passed away on Monday December 5, 2022 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday December 10, 2022 at 9:30 am at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium with a reception to follow from 10:30 am-2:00 pm at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts-Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Pl., Twin Falls, ID 83301. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.